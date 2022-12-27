Who is Betinho?! Random Portuguese striker listed as newest Man Utd player on Premier League website

Manchester United listed a new striker on their Premier League website squad list, and people are trying to figure out what's going on.

Man Utd desperate for help at striker

Terminated Ronaldo contract

Now apparently employing Betinho

WHAT HAPPENED? Fans have flocked to Google to look up a 29-year-old who it seems is part of Manchester United's squad for the second half of the season despite little experience that would suggest he's ready to play at a Premier League level. As of Tuesday evening, he was listed on the Red Devils' squad on the Premier League's official website.

WHO IS BETINHO? The striker started out in the Sporting CP youth system and played one match for Brentford in the Championship in 2014-15. He also appeared at multiple youth levels for the Portugal national team. However, he has long since washed out and most recently played for lower division Espinho.

WHY DID MAN UTD SIGN BETINHO? There is confusion over whether the club have actually signed him and given him the No.11 shirt, or if this is a mistake on the part of the Premier League's website. In any case, the need for more strikers after Cristiano Ronaldo's exit is a main storyline for the January transfer window.

THE REACTION:

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BETINHO? More media attention than he's received in his entire career - and if he's actually a member of the club, perhaps a shock appearance at Old Trafford.