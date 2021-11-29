Who has won the most Ballons d'Or?

The winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or award has been announced.

Once again, Lionel Messi has been crowned the best player in world football over the last year.

It is the seventh time the Argentina hero has been given the accolade in his career. GOAL examines where everyone stacks up behind his record tally.

Which player has won the most Ballons d’Or?

Messi is the most decorated player in the history of the Ballon d’Or award.

A total of 10 players have claimed the trophy more than once and Messi is at the top of the chart with his seven.

Cristiano Ronaldo is behind him in second, having won it five times.

Player No. of Ballon d'Or wins Lionel Messi 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 5 Johan Cruyff 3 Marco van Basten 3 Michel Platini 3 Franz Beckenbauer 2 Ronaldo 2 Alfredo Di Stefano 2 Kevin Keegan 2 Karl Heinz-Rummenigge 2

How many Ballons d’Or has Lionel Messi won?

After finishing second behind Ronaldo in the rankings in 2008, Messi picked up his first Ballon d’Or in a year later.

It was the first of four in a row the then-Barcelona star would claim as his rivalry with the Portuguese attacker dominated elite football.

He lost out to Ronaldo in 2013 and 2014 before being named No.1 again the following year. He would then have to wait four years for his fifth award, then the sixth came along in 2019.

He's now padded his tally in 2021, moving up to seven in his career.

Year Player Club 2021 Messi Barcelona/PSG 2019 Messi Barcelona 2015 Messi Barcelona 2012 Messi Barcelona 2011 Messi Barcelona 2010 Messi Barcelona 2009 Messi Barcelona

How many Ballons d’Or has Cristiano Ronaldo won?

Ronaldo made the top three for the first time in 2007, but came in second behind AC Milan icon Kaka that year.

Twelve months later, Ronaldo’s dream became a reality as he was crowned for the first time, but it would be five years of near misses before he would claim his second award.

He then went on to win the 2014, 2016 and 2017 as his battle with Messi continued.

This year was his first outside the top three places since 2010.

Year Player Club 2017 Ronaldo Real Madrid 2016 Ronaldo Real Madrid 2014 Ronaldo Real Madrid 2013 Ronaldo Real Madrid 2008 Ronaldo Manchester United

How many Ballons d’Or has Pele won?

Brazil phenomenon Pele was never given the Ballon d’Or because of a rule preventing non-European players from winning it until that policy was overturned in 1995.

But France Football revealed that the three-time World Cup winner would have seven titles to his name had he been eligible, which would have made him the record holder until Messi matched him this year.

Below are the years the Ballon d'Or publication says Pele would have won: