Who does Gabriel Jesus replace in a winning Arsenal team? Mikel Arteta quizzed on selection headache after 100th victory as Gunners boss

Gabriel Jesus is back from injury for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta now having to work out where the Brazilian forward figures in his plans.

Brazilian striker back from injury

Gunners top of the Premier League

Coach has hit notable milestone

WHAT HAPPENED? The South American striker stepped off the bench in a 3-0 victory over Fulham to take in his first minutes for the Gunners since November 12. He had been a regular for the Premier League leaders prior to picking up a serious knee injury at the 2022 World Cup, but now faces a battle to win his place back as the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah compete for limited attacking berths.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on who Jesus could replace in his starting XI, Arteta told reporters after seeing his Gunners fire again away at Fulham: “Now he needs to earn his place like anyone else in the team. We have alternatives that can play in different positions and we have different roles to fill in relation to the chemistry of the players and what we ask them to do. It’s a great problem to have, believe me.”

The Spaniard added on the options available to him: “We try to adapt to the qualities that we have to play to their strengths and the positions that we want them in as much as possible. Leo has very different qualities to Gabby, and Martin [Odegaard] as well compliments him really well in turns of space and understanding. It’s great to have that versatility in the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal’s win over Fulham was Arteta’s 100th at the Gunners helm, with a notable milestone reached during his third full season in charge. Asked if he expected to hit that mark so quickly, the 40-year-old said: “I don’t know! I’m really happy that we won today, it’s the 100th and hopefully there will be many more. It’s earning those wins and having a team that you feel that follows us in everything that we try to do. You feel that you can identify with it, and for me that’s the most important thing.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will be back in action on Thursday when facing Sporting in the second leg of a Europa League last-16 tie that is currently locked at 2-2 on aggregate, before then trying to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points when playing host to Crystal Palace next weekend.