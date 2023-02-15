Which football team does Will Ferrell support? Anchorman star's soccer allegiances explained

Here's what you need to know about actor Will Ferrell's football interests...

Popular American actor and comedian Will Ferrell was seen in attendance at a Premier League football match last weekend.

The Anchorman and Zoolander star was on a "recruiting trip" for MLS champions Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in his capacity as a co-owner of the club. During the game, he also shared a few words with broadcaster Sky Sports and talked about his love and interest for the sport.

Which soccer team does Will Ferrell support?

Will Ferrell was in attendance for Manchester City's Premier League game against Aston Villa on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

While talking to Sky Sports at the Etihad Stadium in the presence of Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane, he revealed that he is attending the game as a co-owner of current MLS champions LAFC and praised the quality of the league.

Ferrell added on his presence at the Etihad Stadium: "I’m on a recruiting trip for LAFC, I’m just seeing if they measure up to MLS. I watch a fair amount [of football], I don’t really have a side over here, I just enjoy following the storylines. It’s obviously a very good league, I’m going to go out on a limb and say there are some very good teams and players here."

Ferrell also went on to recall his football experience with Roy Keane, having played together in the same team for Soccer Aid a few years ago. He said that he still plays a bit of football but tries not to injure his "hammy" (hamstring).

