The NFL star is a football fan, but where exactly does his allegiance lie? GOAL takes a look

NFL legend Tom Brady was recently left impressed with Birmingham native Jude Bellingham after watching the Real Madrid superstar inspire Clasico victory over Barcelona.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has also revered ex-Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo in action as the guest of honour for a Premier League game at Old Trafford that ended 3-2 in favour of the Red Devils against Tottenham just before his retirement from the NFL.

Even as the seven-time Super Bowl winner became a minority owner at Championship side Birmingham City ahead of the 2023-24 season, just who does Brady support? GOAL brings you everything you need to know about his soccer allegiance.

Which football team does Tom Brady support?

Brady has shown his allegiance to several sides and players over the years - including joining Real Madrid's dressing room celebrations after Bellingham & Co see off Barcelona in El Clasico, and Manchester United back in March 2022.

Real were happy to let the former New England Patriots quarterback join in with their celebrations and mingle with jubilant players behind the scenes.

Watching United in action from the surroundings of the Director's Box at Old Trafford, Brady was visibly delighted to see Ronaldo bag a hat-trick in a pulsating five-goal encounter.

The veteran quarterback then held conversations with several members of the Red Devils squad post-match, posing for photos before a one-on-one chat with his fellow GOAT.

Interestingly, Brady also confessed of his admiration for Bayern Munich and England forward Harry Kane, pinning his hopes on the then-Spurs man to score even while he rooted against his side.

But in spite of his long dominance at the top of the NFL, Brady clearly loves an underdog story too, as he did in 2016 when he threw his support behind Leicester City.

The then-New England Patriots stalwart sent a video message to Foxes shot-stopper Kasper Schmeichel, as Claudio Ranieri's side closed in on one of the great title upsets of the century.

