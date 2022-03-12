Robert Pattinson shot to fame through his roles in the Harry Potter and Twilight franchises, with the success of those films taking him deep into Hollywood.

There, Pattinson has forged a respectable movie career, one which has also seen him portray Batman in the 2022 blockbuster The Batman.

He has spoken in the past about how missing football was one of the drawbacks of living in the United States, revealing his interest in the sport.

So which football team does he support? GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Pattinson's soccer allegiance.

Which football team does Robert Pattinson support?

Pattinson is a self-confessed supporter of Premier League team Arsenal.

The London native revealed that the Gunners were his favourite team in a 2011 interview with Metro, explaining: "I miss reading the sport section [of English newspapers]. I miss the football... Arsenal."

In supporting the north London team, Pattinson shares a passion with other actors such as The Wire star Idris Elba and Colin Firth (Love Actually, The King's Speech).

Director Spike Lee and rapper Jay-Z are also understood to be Arsenal fans, so they boast an impressive set of followers.

Considering that Pattinson hails from England, it is not too much of a stretch to assume that he is also a fan of the Three Lions.

In February 2022, Pattinson, along with The Batman co-star Zoe Kravitz, met with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar at the French premiere of the film, but there is no suggestion that he is changing his sporting allegiance to the Ligue 1 giants.

Interestingly, despite his love of football, Pattinson has admitted that, growing up, he never wanted to be a footballer, hinting that he did not possess the requisite skills to succeed in the sport.

"The opposite," said The Batman actor when asked by GQ if he fancied a career in the beautiful game. "I still have the same terror when I’m walking past little kids, and the football rips into the path.

"I just have this terror of passing it back, and I go straight back to being a 10-year-old, and kicking it in the wrong direction. People being like: 'Wow! What an idiot!'

"Eventually, I’m probably gonna have a child. So I’ve started training myself so that I can be somewhat... so that I can play soccer with a three-year-old."

An Arsenal fan - The Batman! - with a fear of the ball... who'd have thought?!

