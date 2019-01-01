Where can I buy FIFA 20 cheap? The best places to get the game for Xbox One & PS4

There are ways and means of saving money when it comes to purchasing the most popular football game in the world

FIFA 20 will soon be fully launched and the game will be available to buy worldwide on September 24.

Whatever console you play, be it Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC or Nintendo Switch, everyone loves to get a bargain, not least those who are working to a strict budget.

EA Sports' new game retails at certain set prices for the three different editions, ranging from £59.99 for the standard edition to £89.99 for the Ultimate edition in the UK.

Those prices may be a bit expensive for some, but it can be scooped up for less. Goal takes a look at the options.

How much does FIFA 20 cost?

The basic retail price of FIFA 20's three different editions - standard, Champions and Ultimate - can be seen in the table below.

Console Standard Champions Ultimate PlayStation 4 £59.99 / $59.99 US £79.99 / $79.99 US £89.99 / $99.99 US Xbox One £59.99 / $59.99 US £79.99 / $79.99 US £89.99 / $99.99 US PC £54.99 / $59.99 US £69.99 / $79.99 US £79.99 / $99.99 US Nintendo Switch (Legacy) £54.99 / $59.99 US -- --

Where can I buy FIFA 20 cheap?

Generally speaking, the best way to get FIFA 20 cheap is to pre-order the game, with most retailers usually offering small discounts as an incentive for early purchases.

Amazon, for example, is selling FIFA 20 with a discount of approximately 15 per cent if you pre-order, which means you can get the game for £49.99 if you're in the UK or $50.94 if you're in the US.

US retailer Walmart also offers a 15% pre-order deal, while Best Buy is selling FIFA 20 standard edition for slightly cheaper at $49.99 - a saving of $10.

If you have an EA Access subscription, you can avail of a 10% discount, which means instead of paying £59.99/$59.99 for FIFA 20 you would only be paying £53.99/$53.99. A similar discount is applicable to PC purchases via Origin access (which requires an EA account).

In the UK, gamers were able to pick up FIFA 20 for as little as £34.99 if they pre-ordered it through GAME.

Like many other outlets, GAME is offering the standard edition for a pre-order price of £49.99, but a deal with cashback site Quidco gave members £15 back on their purchase. Unfortunately, that deal is no longer active, but it is worth keeping a close eye on the site for offers.

Of course, another method of picking up FIFA 20 on the cheap is to wait until it has been out for a while and EA Sports begin to gear up for their next title, but that means waiting months before you can play!