When will Premier League 2022-23 fixtures be released?
Premier League football came to a halt in May, but it won't be long before the jewel of English football's crown is shining brightly again.
Teams have a number of months off, though many players were preoccupied with international duties in June and pre-season schedules start up in earnest in July.
With the 2022-23 Premier League season due to begin in August, GOAL has what you need to know about when the official fixture list will be announced.
When will the 2021-22 Premier League fixtures be announced?
The fixtures for the new Premier League season will be released on Thursday June 16 at 9am BST (4am ET).
Manchester City are defending champions, having clinched the league title in 2021-22 after they edged out Liverpool by a point. Fulham, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are the newly promoted teams.
The Reds, two-time former European champions, are making a comeback to the top tier after a gap of two decades, while Fulham and Bournemouth rejoin after one and two years respectively.
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season start?
August 6, 2022 is the start date of the Premier League 2022-23 season.
The league will be paused after matchday 16, which ends on November 13, for the World Cup. After the spectacle in Qatar finishes, the Premier League will restart on December 26.
The 2021-22 Premier League season will end on Sunday, May 28, 2023, with all games on that day kicking off at the same time, as is the tradition.
Premier League 2022-23 teams
Club
Stadium
2021-22 Position
Arsenal
Emirates Stadium
5th
Aston Villa
Villa Park
14th
Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
2nd in Championship
Brentford
Brentford Community Stadium
13th
Brighton
Amex Stadium
9th
Chelsea
Stamford Bridge
3rd
Crystal Palace
Selhurst Park
12th
Everton
Goodison Park
16th
Fulham
Craven Cottage
1st in Championship
Leeds United
Elland Road
17th
Leicester City
King Power Stadium
8th
Liverpool
Anfield
2nd
Manchester City
Etihad Stadium
1st
Manchester United
Old Trafford
6th
Newcastle United
St. James Park
11th
Nottingham Forest
City Ground
Championship play-off winner
Southampton
St. Mary's Stadium
15th
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
4th
West Ham United
London Stadium
7th
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Molineux Stadium
10th