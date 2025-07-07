When is the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final? Date, teams, TV and streaming

GOAL tells you everything you need to know about the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final, including its date, teams, streaming and how to watch it for free.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is in its final stretch. It started with 32 of the world’s best soccer teams, and we are left with four now. With the knockout brackets in place, the final is just a game away. The teams can smell silverware now as they gear up for the showpiece event.

The final of the tournament will feature either one or two teams from Europe. The knockouts have produced some shocking results, and the semi-finals could easily produce one as well.

GOAL tells you everything you need to know about the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final, including its date, teams, streaming and how to watch it for free.

When and Where is the FIFA Club World Cup Final?

The FIFA Club World Cup final will take place on Sunday, July 13 at 3:00 PM ET. The showpiece event will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The iconic home of the New York Jets and New York Giants will host the final in front of an 82,500-strong crowd.

The venue will also play host to both semi-finals and finals of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Date: July 13, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM BST / 9:00 PM CET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Which teams will play in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup?

Fluminense will take on Chelsea in the first semi-final of the Club World Cup. The winner will wait to discover their opponents. In a blockbuster all-European semi-final on the other side, first-time UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain will take on the kings of the Champions League, Real Madrid.

Where to watch the Club World Cup Final on TV?

DAZN have entered a special one-of-a-kind partnership in the USA with TNT Sports’ networks TNT, TBS and truTV.

DAZN also collaborated in the USA with TelevisaUnivision to show the game in Spanish commentary across its network channels.

Streaming services like Sling and DirecTV can give access to TNT Sports’ Networks and TelevisaUnivision’s networks.

Where to stream the Club World Cup Final for free?

DAZN signed an exclusive deal with FIFA to broadcast every single minute of the Club World Cup, including the final, for free worldwide. The users can access the content by just logging in with a valid email address.

Users can stream the game on either the DAZN website or the app that is available across multiple platforms around the world.