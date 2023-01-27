When is the FA Cup fifth round draw? Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Everything you need to know about the upcoming FA Cup fifth round draw

The 2022-23 FA Cup is beginning to heat up as the competition enters the business end, with a few big hitters destined to bow out, while a few of the smaller teams still retain belief in the famed 'magic of the cup'.

As the fourth round will soon be completed, the fifth round, featuring the last 16 teams, looms into view and the draw is just around the corner.

So when exactly is the FA Cup fifth-round draw and where can you watch it? GOAL brings you everything you need to know, such as date, time, TV channel, ball numbers and more.

When is the FA Cup fifth-round draw?

What: 2022-23 FA Cup fifth-round draw When: January 30, 2023 TV channel & stream: BBC One / BBC iPlayer

The draw for the 2022-23 FA Cup fifth round is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 30.

It will begin ahead of the final match of the fourth round between Derby County and West Ham.

Where to watch the FA Cup fifth-round draw

BBC One will broadcast the 2022-23 FA Cup fifth-round draw live on The One Show. The programme begins at 7pm GMT (2pm ET). It is presented by former Newcastle United and Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas, alongside Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and Welsh television presenter Alex Jones.

The FA Cup fifth-round draw will also be available to stream live on the BBC iPlayer or the official FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages.

Which teams are in the FA Cup fifth round?

A total of 16 teams - the winners from the fourth round - will feature in the FA Cup fifth round. They will be paired into eight ties and it is an open draw, with no seeding or restrictions.

FA Cup fifth-round ball numbers

The ball numbers for the draw can be seen below.

Preston North End or Tottenham Southampton or Blackpool Wrexham or Sheffield United Ipswich Town or Burnley Manchester United or Reading Luton Town or Grimsby Town Derby County or West Ham Stoke City or Stevenage Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City Walsall or Leicester City Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town Manchester City or Arsenal Bristol City or West Brom Brighton or Liverpool Fulham or Sunderland Accrington Stanley or Leeds United

When is the FA Cup fifth round played?

The FA Cup fifth round is scheduled to be played in the week commencing February 27.

Games will be played across the week and dates will be confirmed once the draw is made and fixtures are set.