What is the best World Cup ball of all time?

There have been 22 different balls in the tournament's history, but which one takes top billing?

The new World Cup 2022 ball has been released and the 'Al Rihla' ball from Adidas is being proclaimed as the fastest 'in flight' in the tournament's near 100-year history.

But where does it stand in the best World Cup ball debate?

What do you think is the best World Cup ball of all time? The Tango or the Fevernova? The Telstar or something else entirely? Let us know in the comments! 👇