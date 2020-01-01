What football club does Virat Kohli support?

The India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is one of the finest batsmen ever to play cricket, but he is also a huge football fan

cricket captain Virat Kohli is, without doubt, one of the world’s biggest sports stars.

The New Delhi-born batsman is one of the best ever to play the game, backed by legions of fans as he stars for his country and Indian Premier League side, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Between Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, Kohli has well over 150 million followers, and he was named in TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people in 2018.

Away from cricket, Kohli is a huge football fan. He has spoken publicly with figures such as Pep Guardiola and Sunil Chhetri about his love for the game, and plenty of clubs have taken the opportunity to have him pose with their shirt.

But which football club does he really support?

Virat Kohli currently supports , because of his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I support Juventus now because of Cristiano,” Kohli told FIFA.com. “Simple. I support every club at which he plays. He inspires me.

“I like watching play now because they are maximising their resources along with having a legend in their team. They play with passion and belief, so I like watching them.

"Otherwise, in terms of pure ability and impact, are very, very strong.”

Day when football legends are born! Happy Birthday @Cristiano and @Neymarjr — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 5, 2015

In 2019, star Muller surprised plenty of fans when he posted a picture of himself on social media, posing in an shirt with a bat.

Muller said Kohli was a keen supporter of the national team and wished him luck for the Cricket World Cup, where India eventually reached the semi-finals.

I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past 🏏✊😃 #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/hwS4apAlIE — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) June 3, 2019

Like any football fan, Kohli has also given his view on the age-old debate – Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

“Ronaldo. In my opinion he has taken on more challenges and succeeded at all of them,” he said.

“He's the most complete player I have seen and his work ethic, as I mentioned, is unmatched. He inspires people. I don't think many people do that. He's also a leader and I love that. Absolutely love it. He has amazing belief too.”

Which football club does Virat Kohli own?

Kohli is one of the co-owners of side , having purchased a stake upon their foundation in 2014. In 2020, they became the first Indian club to reach the Asian group stage.

“I decided to come on board with FC Goa with the keenness I have for football,” Kohli said in 2014.

“It is also a business venture that I am looking at for the future. Cricket is not going to last forever so, whenever I am done, whenever I retire, I am keeping all my options open.

"It is something that excited me a lot and I tried to go ahead with it.”

Kohli also co-owns Dubai-based tennis team, Royals.