Omar Marmoush's Manchester City future hangs in the balance. The Egypt international has been named on a list of players who could leave the club this summer as part of a plan to reshape the squad.

The Athletic report that City could lose several prominent players this summer, with doubts lingering over the futures of a number of first-team names.

Rodri remains one of the biggest question marks. The Spain midfielder has just one year left on his contract and is yet to show a clear desire to sign a new deal, though negotiations are expected to resume once the World Cup ends.

Mateo Kovacic, James Trafford and Nico Gonzalez are among the leading candidates to leave, while Tottenham's interest in Savinho could see him depart too.

Marmoush and Netherlands midfielder Tijjani Reijnders both face unresolved futures, and Real Madrid continue to monitor Portuguese defender Ruben Dias.

Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish will be available if City receive suitable offers.

All of it points to a wider overhaul, with the club restructuring the squad ahead of the new season and extensive changes on the cards.

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