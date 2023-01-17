West Ham snubbed chance to sign World Cup winner Alvarez ahead of Man City

David Moyes has revealed that West Ham snubbed the chance to sign Julian Alvarez before the World Cup winner ended up at Manchester City.

Argentine caught the eye at River Plate

Moved to Manchester in 2022

Could have ended up in east London

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammers were nudged in the Argentina international’s direction while he was still making a name for himself as a hot prospect at River Plate, but Moyes was not convinced that the hard-working frontman is what he required at the London Stadium. City eventually saw enough to convince them that Alvarez was worth taking a punt on and the 22-year-old, who completed a move to the reigning Premier League champions for just £14 million ($17m) in the summer of 2022, now has eight goals for the Blues to his name while also helping his country to global glory in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Moyes has told the Diary of a CEO podcast of the transfer regrets from across his distinguished coaching career: “I think it’s the ones I’ve missed, the ones where you say ‘Nah, I don’t think he’s quite good enough.’ I’ve had hundreds of them. Just recently, because we’ve been talking about it, Alvarez who has just played for Argentina in the World Cup. I brought in a new scout who says ‘Look, you should go for Alvarez at River Plate’.

“I watched him and I thought he was a very good technician and done so many good things as a centre-forward. But I thought [he’s] maybe not quite the one we want, we had Micky Antonio who had been doing very well and I thought I don’t know. You see sometimes the players change in six months but I have to say there are other players like that who you don’t take and don’t go on to be a real success. But that one at the moment is just one where probably because it was only a year ago where I decided ‘Nah, he’s not one I’m going to take’.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham did invest heavily on a new frontman during the summer window of 2022, with Italy international Gianluca Scamacca snapped up from Sassuolo for £35.5m ($44m).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

@ManCityES

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Scamacca has registered seven goals for the Hammers, but Alvarez has bettered that return for City despite often having to settle for a support role in Pep Guardiola’s plans behind prolific Norwegian frontman Erling Haaland.