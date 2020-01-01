Werner edges Mendy & Ziyech as Chelsea’s best buy in the eyes of former Blues boss Hoddle

Frank Lampard snapped up a number of fresh faces over the summer, with a prolific German frontman considered to be the pick of the bunch

Timo Werner will prove to be “a very good buy” for , says Glenn Hoddle, with the German forward considered the pick of the Blues’ summer transfer business.

Frank Lampard invested heavily in a number of household names during the last window.

Werner was among the first to be snapped up, with a man who had been heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool ending up at Stamford Bridge.

A deal for Hakim Ziyech was done even earlier, with the talented international winger lured away from .

Notable signings were completed on a regular basis from that point, with the likes of Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell acquired in big-money agreements.

Thiago Silva was also brought in to add his vast experience to the Blues’ back line, while Edouard Mendy has replaced the error-prone Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks.

Hoddle admits that Chelsea spent wisely, as they now look to piece a Premier League title challenge together, but he believes a 24-year-old forward with eight goals to his name could prove to be their shrewdest addition.

The former Blues player and coach told the Evening Standard: “It is a tough one. Edouard Mendy could be very important, but by the end of the season I think we will look back and think Timo Werner will be the one.

“He can play down the middle, he can play left and he could have had three or four goals against Leeds on Saturday [in a 3-1 win for Chelsea].

“Hakim Ziyech is a very good player. There will be games where he will be outstanding and I think spells maybe where we will not see him.

“Kai Havertz has got to show more. There is more to come from him, do not get me wrong, he is a very good player.

“But I would go for Werner, I think we will look back and think he was a very good buy.”

Chelsea spent £47.5 million ($62m) on Werner when activating his release clause at .

His versatility and keen eye for goal made him of obvious appeal to a number of sides across Europe, but Lampard’s desire to get another proven frontman onto his books saw the Blues act swiftly and decisively to get a deal done.