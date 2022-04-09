Watch: USMNT youth Kevin Paredes dances for joy after marking Wolfsburg debut with win

Wolfsburg's teenage gem Kevin Paredes has already made a big impact at the Bundesliga club, both on and off the field.

The 18-year-old ex-DC United youngster appeared for the first time in Wolfsburg colours during Saturday's defeat of Arminia Bielefeld.

And he was so happy with his debut that he decided to treat team-mates to an impromptu dressing room dance routine.



Paredes was signed by Wolfsburg for a reported $7.4 million fee at the start of 2022 from DC United, and had spent several matches on the bench as an unused substitute before appearing in Saturday's clash as a late replacement for Max Arnold.

It proved a memorable afternoon, as Wolfsburg stormed to a 4-0 victory which keeps them a healthy distance above the relegation zone.

The left-back was just 17 when he made his bow in MLS and spent two full seasons in DC's first team prior to his Germany move, also contributing three goals during the 2021 campaign as the club narrowly missed out on a play-off berth.

He has also represented the United States at youth level, but is still waiting for his first senior call-up.

