How to watch Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz: Date, time, fight card & streaming links

Fight nights in Las Vegas are always epic, but this upcoming weekend is going to be out of this world. Not only are Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett squaring off in the octagon at UFC 324, but across town, there’s also a world title boxing bout taking place, as two fiery lightweights, Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz, clash for the IBF crown. Both Muratalla and Cruz are unbeaten with 100%-win records, so something has got to give, and with both men not afraid to let their hands go, we can expect fireworks. It promises to be one not to be missed.

On the undercard, former WBA light-middleweight champ, Israil Madrimov, looks to rediscover his touch following back-to-back points losses against Vergil Ortiz Jr and Terence Crawford. He takes on Luis David Salazar, who is on a five-fight streak, with four of those wins coming by stoppage. However, the Puerto Rican suffered his only previous career defeat when fighting out of his homeland for the first time in 2021. Philadelphia's Jesse Hart also takes on New Jersey's Khalil Coe for the WBC American light-heavyweight belt.

It’s set to be a thrilling night in Vegas, so let GOAL give you all the vital information you need ahead of Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz, including details of the fight card and how you can watch and stream all the live action.

When is Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz?

Date Saturday, January 24 Location Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Time The DAZN show starts at 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Sunday) Main event ring walks (approx) 11pm ET / 4am GMT (Sunday)



The Fontainebleau Las Vegas is one of the newest luxury resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, featuring stylish hotel rooms and a collection of world-class restaurants and shops. The Muratalla vs Cruz card will take place in 'The BleauLive Theater', which is a 3,800-seat venue located inside the Fontainebleau resort. It's renowned for its intimate setting and great acoustics.

The last boxing event to be held at the Fontainebleau was 'The Ring Presents The Underdog' in September 2025. In the feature event, Anthony Olascuaga stopped Juan Carlos Camacho Rivera in the second round to retain his WBO flyweight crown. The venue also staged a huge WBO welterweight title double-header last March, with Brian Norman Jr taking on Derrieck Cuevas and Mikaela Mayer going head-to-head with Sandy Ryan.

Aside from boxing, the Las Vegas resort has held multiple ‘Power Slap’ events over the past couple of years, which is the slap fighting promotion run by UFC CEO, Dana White.

🌍 How to watch or stream Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz worldwide

Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz and the whole fight card is live on DAZN worldwide via a DAZN subscription. If you are not currently a DAZN member, then monthly and annual subscription options are available.

An Annual Super Saver subscription is a one-off payment of £119.99 / $224.99 for 12-months access (£15.99 / $20.99 per month if paying in monthly instalments).

A Monthly Flexible pass, which can be cancelled at any time, is £25.99 / $30.99 per month.

DAZN also offer an Ultimate Tier subscription package, which includes a minimum of 12 PPV's a year, on top of the regular 185 fight nights offering. The ‘UT’ package is 24.99 per month (or £249.99/year) for UK customers and for US viewers, it’s $44.99/month (or $449.99/year).

You can watch the fight via the DAZN App, available on smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.

🛜 Watch Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz from anywhere with a VPN

If Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz Fight Card

Weight class Fight Lightweight (IBF title) Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz Super welterweight Israil Madrimov vs Luis David Salazar Light heavyweight Khalil Coe vs Jesse Hart Super welterweight Omari Jones vs Jerome Baxter

Raymond Muratalla professional boxing stats

Age: 29

29 Height: 5' 8" / 173 cm

5' 8" / 173 cm Reach: 72" / 183 cm

72" / 183 cm Total fights: 23

23 Record: 23-0-0

23-0-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 74

Andy Cruz professional boxing stats

Age: 30

30 Height: 5' 6" / 168 cm

5' 6" / 168 cm Reach: 66.1" / 168 cm

66.1" / 168 cm Total fights: 6

6 Record: 6-0-0

6-0-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 50

Raymond Muratalla vs Andy Cruz History

Raymond ‘Danger’ Muratalla, who hails from California, is guaranteed a warm reception as he makes the first defence of his IBF lightweight belt at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. He returns to the ring for the first time since claiming a wide points win over Zaur Abdullaev in an interim IBF title match-up last May. Muratalla would ascend to the IBF throne just a month later, without throwing a punch, following Vasiliy Lomachenko's decision to hang up his gloves.

Muratalla’s rise to the top hasn’t come as a shock. Prior to his dominant decision victory over Abdullaev, he had recorded a number of eye-catching performances. They include dispatching Jeremia Nakathila in two rounds, stopping the previously unbeaten Diego Torres Nunez and made short work of Jesus Antonio Perez Campos.

‘Danger’ knows he’ll have to have his wits about him in Vegas, as his opponent, Andy Cruz, has hit the ground running in the pro ranks. Before turning professional in 2021, the Cuban signed off his glittering amateur career in style when beating Keyshawn Davis to clinch gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Davis has of course sparkled himself since ditching his amateur tag, winning the WBO lightweight belt in New York last February. Cruz will be keen to emulate that world-title winning feat.

It may be only Cruz’s seventh pro fight, but at 30 years of age, he knows he must keep busy if he is to accomplish all he wants in the sport. The Matchroom Boxing star didn’t mess about when he last laced up the gloves in the summer, stopping Japan's Hironori Mishiro in the 5th round.