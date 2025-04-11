How to watch the Miami E-Prix 2025: Formula E schedule, date, time, TV & streaming links

The wait is finally over as the Formula E action returns on American soil this weekend

The Formula E driving stars will eagerly await the resumption of the 2024/25 Championship following the biggest break in this season’s race calendar. When the cars roar off the grid at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida on Saturday, April 12, it will have been 57 days since the Jeddah race weekend.

American circuits have featured regularly on the Formula E schedule, with Portland, New York City and Long Beach all staging races over the past decade. However, the electric car extravaganza returns to Miami this year for the first time since the inaugural season of Formula E action in 2015. The event was held at the Biscayne Bay Street Circuit that time around with the son of 4-time Formula One world champion Alain Prost, Nico Prost, taking the honours. USA would score a podium finish with Andretti’s Scott Speed claiming second place in his and the team's home race in the Sunshine State.

Prost may have departed the electric scene a while ago, but five drivers from that first Miami event head back to Florida for another shot at glory. Antonio Felix da Costa, Sam Bird, Lucas di Grassi, Sebastien Buemi and Jean-Eric Vergne. None of those drivers could finish higher than 6th (Antonio Felix da Costa) in 2015, although Jean-Eric Vergne did start the race from pole before encountering issues during the race and finishing well down the field. While there are no American drivers in action this time around, the three US-based teams, Cupra Kiro, DS Penske & Andretti are guaranteed to receive fervent support.

Fast-forward to the current season, and with four rounds of 16 completed, two British drivers are setting the pace. Nissan’s Oliver Rowland tops the standings following his race wins in Mexico City and Jeddah, with 20-year-old Taylor Barnard currently lying in second spot. Defending Formula E champion Pascal Wehrlein continues to have a frustrating season, and he finds himself 43 points adrift of Rowland.

Let GOAL give you all the details you need to know ahead of the upcoming Formula E round from Miami, Florida, including the full schedule and how you can watch or stream all the race and pre-race action live.

Where is the Miami E-Prix being held?

The Miami E-Prix will be held at the Homestead–Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, which has hosted various auto racing series, including NASCAR and IndyCar, since it first opened in 1995. Along with the more commonly used oval-shaped track, the facility features a road course layout (which will be used for this Formula E race), that uses parts of the oval along with a specially designed infield road course. The circuit length is 3.551 km (2.206 miles).

Miami E-Prix Schedule

Date Session Time Watch Stream Friday, April 11 Free Practice 1 4:30 pm ET (9:30 pm BST) TNT Sports/CBS Sports Discovery+/Fubo Saturday, April 12 Free Practice 2 7:30 am ET (12:30 pm BST) TNT Sports/CBS Sports Discovery+/Fubo Qualifying 9:40 am ET (2:40 pm BST) TNT Sports/CBS Sports Discovery+/ITVX/Fubo E-Prix 2:05 pm ET (7:05 pm BST) TNT Sports/CBS Sports Discovery+/ITVX/Fubo

Where can I watch the Miami E-Prix in the US?

Where can I watch the Miami E-Prix in the UK?

How to watch the Miami E-Prix from anywhere with a VPN

