How to watch Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins: Date, time, fight card & more info

Someone’s 0 must go on Saturday, December 7, in Puerto Rico. Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins tops the bill at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, and both men enter the ring unbeaten. Aussie southpaw Liam Paro will be looking to retain the IBF world super lightweight belt he won in the summer, while American Richardson Hitchins aims to dethrone the champ and take home that strap for himself.

Liam Paro returns to Puerto Rico, the scene of his sensational and shocking title win against Subriel Matias in June. It was a career-best performance for the Queenslander on that famous night in June, and he’ll be out to prove that victory wasn’t a fluke when he makes the first defence of his crown in San Juan. Richardson Hitchins also enters the fray on the back of his most notable career performance. However, that points victory against Gustavo Lemos in April was far from emphatic, and he was rocked by the Argentinian fighter several times. The fact that Lemos was left sprawling on the canvas in just the second round by Keyshawn Davis last month further took the shine off Hitchens’ last ring encounter.

Aside from the Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins world title clash, there are plenty of other highlights to savour on the Matchroom Boxing and Universal Promotions night in San Juan. Elsewhere on the stacked undercard, there’s a thrilling all-Puerto Rican super featherweight match-up between Henry Lebron and Christopher Diaz. Lebron returns to action on home turf for the first time since 2019, looking to extend his unbeaten record to 20-0. He knows a good performance will propel him into the world title picture.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the essential information you require ahead of fight night in Puerto Rico, including where and when all the action is taking place and how you can watch and stream the card.

When is Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins?

Date Saturday, December 7 Location Coliseo Roberto Clemente, San Juan, Puerto Rico Start time The DAZN show starts at 9pm ET / (2am Sunday GMT, 1pm Sunday AEDT) Main event ring walks 11pm ET / 4am Sunday GMT, 3pm Sunday AEDT)

The Coliseo Roberto Clemente (named after the baseball hall of famer) opened in 1973 and is one of the largest indoor arenas in Puerto Rico, located in the capital, San Juan. It's hosted a multitude of sports events and concerts and can hold a capacity of approximately 12,500 people. Numerous boxing greats and legends have plied their trade at the venue, including Muhammad Ali, Roberto Duran, Wilfredo Gomez, George Foreman & Julio Cesar Chavez.

How to watch Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins

Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins Fight Card

Weight class Fight Super lightweight Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins Lightweight Marc Castro vs Agustin Ezequiel Quintana Super featherweight Henry Lebron vs Christopher Diaz Flyweight Yankiel Rivera Figueroa vs Angel Gonzalez Welterweight Jalil Hackett vs Jose Roman Vazquez

Liam Paro professional boxing stats

Age: 28

28 Height: 5' 9" / 174 cm

5' 9" / 174 cm Reach: 70.9" / 180 cm

70.9" / 180 cm Total fights: 25

25 Record: 25-0-0

25-0-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 60

Richardson Hitchins professional boxing stats