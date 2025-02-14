How to watch Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza: Date, time, fight card & more info

Two of the best super lightweights clash this February, with a world title shot on the cards for the winner

Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza is the feature bout on the Matchroom & Golden Boy Promotions staged card at Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday, February 15. The winning fighter will take home the WBO interim world super lightweight belt. However, it’s what could occur after clinching that belt that’s most important, as the victor looks set to be handed a world title shot against the current WBO king, Teofimo Lopez, later in the year.

Jack Catterall has bounced back well from his contentious world title loss (the only loss of his career to date) to Josh Taylor in 2022. 'El Gato' is currently on a 4-fight winning streak since then, which includes a revenge victory over Taylor in May last year that preceded his comprehensive points success against Regis Prograis in October.

All four of Catterall's latest wins have come by decision, and he's not stopped an opponent since KO'ing Oscar Amador in the 3rd round of their 2019 encounter. Catterall may have had a positive and memorable 2024, but he must remain patient and focused as he awaits his next crack at a world crown. He returns to Coop Live for a second successive ring encounter. It’s the 11th fight in total in the city of Manchester for ‘El Gato,’ which has proved to be a happy hunting ground for the local Chorley boxer.

Article continues below

Like Catterall, Arnold Barboza is used to getting the job done the hard way, with 7 of his last 8 bouts going the distance. Unlike Cattrall though, the American remains unbeaten from his 31 starts to date. However, Barboza has yet to fight for a full world crown despite being 31-0 and having been involved in several WBO inter-continental title fights. He hadn’t fought out of the States prior to April last year, but he remains on the road for this clash following his victory over Jose Carlos Ramirez by unanimous decision in Riyadh last November.

Elsewhere on the Manchester card, relatives of two former famous British fighters are in action. Michael Gomez Jnr (son of Michael Gomez) goes gunning for Reece Bellotti’s British & Commonwealth super featherweight titles, and William Crolla (brother of Anthony Crolla) aims to extend his winning streak to 7-0 against Ayoub Zakari from Spain after his pro debut in 2023. Another fighter looking to go 7-0 is the 2020 Olympic silver-medallist, Pat McCormack, who takes on the former British, European, and Commonwealth super lightweight champ, Robbie Davies Jr.

Getty Images

Let GOAL bring you all the information you need before the explosive Catterall vs Barboza clash, including the other bouts on the Manchester card and how you can watch or stream all the live action.

When will Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza take place?

Date Saturday, February 15 Location Co-op Live, Manchester, UK Time The DAZN show starts at 7 pm GMT (2 pm ET / 11 am PT) Main event ring walks (approx) 10 pm GMT (5 pm ET / 2 pm PT)

Co-op Live in Manchester is one of the UK's newest and largest world-class arenas. It's situated in the Etihad Campus next to the City of Manchester Stadium. Opened in May last year, it has the largest capacity of any indoor arena in Europe, with 23,500 seats. The arena has plans to host around 120 events per year. In addition to boxing and live music, there are proposals to host many sporting events, including basketball, netball, tennis, esports, and gymnastics. Last October’s card featuring the Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis fight was the first-ever boxing event to take place at Co-op Live.

How to watch or stream Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza

Catterall vs Barboza and the supporting card can be streamed live in the UK, US & worldwide on DAZN. You can download the DAZN app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV, and many others. You can subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £14.99 a month on a 12-month deal ($19.99 in the US) or subscribe to the flexible pass, worth £24.99 a month, which you can cancel anytime ($29.99 in the US). An annual (pay upfront) package is also available for £119.99 ($224.99 in the US), offering the best value.

Watch Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza from anywhere with a VPN

If Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Fight Card

Weight class Fight Super lightweight Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr Super featherweight Zelfa Barrett vs James Dickens Super featherweight (British & Commonwealth titles) Reece Bellotti vs Michael Gomez Jnr Welterweight Pat McCormack vs Robbie Davies Jr Super welterweight William Crolla vs Ayoub Zakari

Jack Catterall professional boxing stats

Age: 31

31 Height: 5' 7" / 170 cm

5' 7" / 170 cm Reach: 68.9" / 175 cm

68.9" / 175 cm Total fights: 31

31 Record: 30-1-0

30-1-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 43

Arnold Barboza professional boxing stats