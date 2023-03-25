WATCH: Steven Gerrard trolls Celtic fans at Liverpool charity match with goal celebration

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard celebrated in front of the Celtic fans after scoring a penalty for Liverpool in Saturday's charity match.

Anfield hosted Liverpool vs Celtic legends

Gerrard scored opener from spot

Former Rangers manager trolled away fans

WHAT HAPPENED? The game was organised between legends of both the Reds and the Hoops at Anfield, with Gerrard opening the scoring from the spot just before half-time. The former Liverpool skipper - who ended Rangers' 10-year wait for a title with their unbeaten 2020-21 campaign - relished the celebrations in front of the travelling fans and former rivals, where there is evidently still no love lost between them.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Reds midfielder and ex-Chile international Marc Gonzalez made it 2-0 in front of the Kop shortly after the break, giving the home side a clear advantage under the watchful eye of managers Sir Kenny Dalglish, John Aldridge, Ian Rush and John Barnes. All proceeds from the fixture will go on to support the LFC Foundation and other charities.

WHAT NEXT? After Saturday's fundraiser, Anfield won't be involved in a competitive men's fixture until April 9, when Jurgen Klopp's side host league leaders Arsenal. Liverpool face a tough pair of away fixtures before that, though, travelling to Manchester City and Chelsea in the league in the space of a few days.