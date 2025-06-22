WATCH: Seattle Sounders star Obed Vargas meets and exchanges jerseys with idol Antoine Griezmann before Sounders-Atletico match

The American midfielder fulfilled a childhood dream when he met his idol Griezmann and exchanged jerseys with the French star

WHAT HAPPENED

Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas, who grew up in Alaska as an Atletico Madrid fan, had a dream come true when he met Antoine Griezmann before their FIFA Club World Cup group stage match. The club arranged for Vargas to meet his idol prior to kickoff, where the two exchanged jerseys in a special moment for the young American player. The two footballers also had a small conversation in Spanish, with Griezmann equally happy to get Vargas’ Sounders kit.

WATCH THE VIDEO

THE BIGGER PICTURE

For Vargas, the moment represented a full-circle experience - from watching Griezmann on television as a child to sharing the pitch with him as a professional. The FIFA Club World Cup contest between Seattle Sounders and Atletico Madrid brought together teams from different continents in the expanded 32-team tournament format with Atletico winning 3-1.

WHAT’S NEXT?

With their 3-1 loss to Atletico Madrid, Seattle Sounders face PSG on June 23 and will need to win by a margin of three goals or more and will need Atletico to lose to Botafogo to qualify for the next round.