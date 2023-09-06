WATCH: Sci-fi in real life! Real Madrid show off incredible retractable pitch as Bernabeu renovation work continues

Real Madrid have shared a video on social media revealing the impressive technology behind the Santiago Bernabeu's new retractable pitch.

WHAT HAPPENED? Madrid have been working on their iconic stadium renovation for several months in an ambitious project that has ramped up the ground's capacity to around 85,000 fans. Financed by JP Morgan and Bank of America, the work has cost almost €1 billion, and the key changes that have been made are finally on show to the club's supporters, with one highlight being the new retractable pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid's return to the new-look stadium saw them beat Getafe 2-1 in their first home match of the 2023-24 La Liga season. Being temporarily homeless hadn't negatively impacted Los Blancos' start to the season, though; they're top of the league, thanks in part to Jude Bellingham's extraordinary early form in Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? The international break gives Ancelotti a chance to take stock after his team's opening games and gear up for a serious title challenge. Their next fixture is another home clash, this time against Real Sociedad on September 17.