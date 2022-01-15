Watch: Salah strike lifts Egypt to win over Guinea-Bissau

Mohamed Salah popped up with a goal at a vital time for Egypt as he led his country to a much-needed win at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Liverpool star scored in the 69th minute of Saturday's match against Guinea-Bissau, leading Egypt to a 1-0 victory in their second group stage game.

It was just enough for Egypt, who survived a scare as Guinea-Bissau's Mama Balde's spectacular late finish was ruled out by VAR.

The big picture

Salah's goal was a vital one for Egypt following their defeat to Nigeria in their first group stage match.

With Sudan's defeat to Nigeria in Saturday's other match, Egypt sit second in the group behind the Super Eagles, who have booked their place in the knockouts.

Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, meanwhile, are level on point apiece after drawing their opening match against one another.

