WATCH: Whoops! Saka scares fan with wayward strike that hits apartment window in Arsenal Europa League clash

Bukayo Saka gave one of the locals quite a scare during Arsenal’s Europa League tie with Bodo/Glimt as he hit an apartment window with a wayward shot.

Gunners star did net match winner

Fired other efforts high over the top

Startled those watching from afar

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international did make a telling contribution during the Gunners’ trip to Norway, with his solitary goal proving to be the difference on the night. There was a touch of good fortune to his match winner, as the ball ricocheted in off his face, with Saka’s radar a little off all evening as he drilled one effort high over the crossbar and into the window of a nearby block of flats.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka’s goal against Bodo/Glimt was enough to see Arsenal maintain their 100 per cent record in the Europa League this season, with Mikel Arteta’s side – who are assured of a place in the knockout play-off round – edging their way towards the last 16.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners, who sit top of the Premier League table, will be back in domestic action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Leeds.