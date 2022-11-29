WATCH: Rodrygo rubs Ronaldo’s legs in bizarre bid to transfer power from Brazil legend
- Real Madrid youngster in current Selecao squad
- Is chasing down global glory at Qatar 2022
- Hoping to take inspiration from all-time great
WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old forward, who forms part of a Selecao squad chasing down global glory in Qatar, met up with his iconic countryman following a 1-0 victory over Switzerland that saw Tite’s side book their place in the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. Clearly a big fan of R9, as the interview came to an end, Rodrygo proceeded to run his hands over Ronaldo’s legs before then rubbing his own – with the Real Madrid youngster eager to acquire some of his compatriot's superpowers.
SEGURA ESSE ENCONTRO!@Ronaldo entrevistou o grande @RodrygoGoes logo após o jogo contra a Suíça. Nada como conhecer seu ídolo né? Rodrygo, a gente te entende! 😂😅— RonaldoTV (@RonaldoTV09) November 28, 2022
Rumo ao hexaaaa 🇧🇷 @fifaworldcup#ronaldotv #Rodrygo #ronaldo #fenomeno #fifaworldcup #copadomundo pic.twitter.com/2G9OxVJIpC
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo laughed off the incident, having grown accustomed down the years to being a hero to millions in every corner of the planet, and told Rodrygo of his bid to collect a World Cup winners’ medal: “Go with everything, good luck! The whole of Brazil is rooting for you. Thanks!”
WHAT NEXT? Brazil have progressed to the knockout stages despite seeing talismanic playmaker Neymar ruled out with an ankle injury and have one more outing in Group G to come – against Cameroon on Friday – before the real business of chasing down major honours begins.
Editors' Picks
- World Cup 2022: Ghana embracing chaos could carry them to Round of 16
- Listed: From Ronaldo to Richarlison - all the World Cup man of the match awards & how they're decided
- ‘Kudus needs a bigger club than Ajax’ - Fans excited by Ghana playmaker's performance
- Player of the Tournament Power Rankings: Bruno, Mbappe and Messi among the early frontrunners