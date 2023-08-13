Watch out Alan Shearer! Harry Kane hints at possible Premier League return during Bayern Munich unveiling following €100m+ transfer

Harry Kane has hinted at a possible Premier League return and chasing Alan Shearer's goal record in the future despite just signing for Bayern Munich.

Kane leaves Tottenham for Bayern

Striker behind Shearer's goal record

Hints he may play in Premier League again

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane swapped Tottenham for Bayern Munich on Saturday for an initial fee of 100 million euros (£86.4m/$109m) plus add-ons. The 30-year-old made his debut for the German side, coming off the bench in the second half in his new side's 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup later that night. On Sunday, the England captain had a formal unveiling at a press conference where he fielded questions, one of which focused on whether he would overhaul Alan Shearer's Premier League record of 260 goals, with the Spurs academy product sitting on 213. And Kane may have hinted he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Of course it's always going to be a tough decision [to leave Spurs]," he said said. "I was at Tottenham for 19 years of my life, so everyone knows that the club is connected with me and with my heart.

"But ultimately, as I said earlier, I'm a professional and I've always pushed myself to my limits, and I just felt like the time was right. I needed to be playing at the highest level, I needed to be playing [in the] Champions League, trying to win titles every year.

"So when I thought about it, and obviously Bayern got in touch, it was, it was a decision I wanted to make. Of course people will talk about the record and talk about Shearer, but look, I've got plenty of football left in my career. For now it's to try and concentrate on trying to achieve things here, trying to push myself, trying to push the team and trying to reach new levels with this club, and that's what my focus is on right now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane, who signed a four-year deal at Bayern, is currently 47 goals behind Shearer's tally. He has moved to the Bundesliga to try and win the biggest trophies and if his move goes well, that Premier League goal record could be out of reach.

WHAT NEXT? Kane could make his Bundesliga debut on Friday when Bayern take on Werder Bremen.