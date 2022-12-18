WATCH: Lionel Messi scores penalty to give Argentina the lead in World Cup final against France

Lionel Messi put Argentina in the lead in the World Cup final against France when he converted a penalty in the first half.

Di Maria went down in the box

Argentina awarded spot kick

Messi stepped up to convert

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina were awarded the spot kick after Angel Di Maria went down in the box and the star forward stepped up to smash in the opening goal of the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal gives the South American team the advantage in the battle for the World Cup trophy - and things got even better when Di Maria made it 2-0 ten minutes before the break. The game is expected to be Messi's last for Argentina and he is hoping to end his international career as a world champion.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? The Albiceleste will try to hold on to their advantage for the remainder of the final.