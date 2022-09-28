WATCH: Manolas freaks out after lion roars at him during bizarre transfer unveiling

Kostas Manolas was given quite the fright by a lion as he filmed his announcement video after signing for Sharjah FC.

Signed for UAE side from Olympiacos

Sharjah currently top of Pro League

Announcement video involved a real lion

WHAT HAPPENED? Elaborate videos to signal the arrival of a new signing have become a staple of modern football. A few weeks ago, we saw Diego Costa posing with real wolves after returning to the Premier League and now Manolas has co-starred alongside a lion. Although, it's fair to say he wasn't particularly comfortable!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having played for Roma and Napoli in recent years, there was some surprise to see Manolas make the move to the United Arab Emirates. He joined on, what was understood to be, a free transfer from Olympiacos after the European transfer window had closed.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANOLAS? He is yet to have made his debut for his club. Although, with just three games on the board so far this season, the 31-year-old will have plenty of time to make his mark in Dubai.