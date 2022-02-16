Watch: 5-0 down to Man City but Sporting fans still make incredible noise to back their team
James Westwood
Getty Images
Sporting CP fans made incredible noise to back their team despite seeing Manchester City race into a 5-0 lead in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.
City romped to victory at Jose Alvalade Stadium thanks to a Bernardo Silva brace and goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling, but the home supporters kept cheering Sporting on right until the final whistle.