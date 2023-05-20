WATCH: Man City players go crazy as they find out they are Premier League champions following Arsenal’s defeat at Forest

- Arsenal beaten 1-0 at Forest
- Defeat means City are champions
- Their third title win in a row
WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners were beaten 1-0 in their penultimate game of the campaign, leaving them an insurmountable four points adrift of City. Pep Guardiola's team became champions for the third time in a row when the final whistle went at the City Ground and cameras were on hand to catch the moment the players began celebrating.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: City's title win marks an incredible comeback. They were as much as eight points behind Arsenal as recently as April, but the Gunners have been on a woeful run since then, winning just two of their last seven matches. City's run of 11 consecutive wins - including one against Arsenal - allowed them to take over at the top of the table and secure the title.
WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Erling Haaland and his co-stars will take to the field against Chelsea on Sunday already crowned Premier League champions.