WATCH: 'You're a tough guy to beat, man!' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola makes acting cameo alongside Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso

Pep Guardiola has made his acting debut with a cameo appearance in hit US TV show Ted Lasso.

Guardiola made brief appearance

Coach shakes hands with Ted Lasso

Tells him 'don't worry about wins'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City coach makes an appearance to shake hands with the titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis, on the touchline after a win for Lasso's fictional team AFC Richmond.

"You're a tough guy to beat, man," Lasso tells Guardiola.

The Spaniard replies: "Don't worry about wins and losses, just help these guys be the best versions of themselves on and off the pitch. This in the end is the most important thing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola's brief appearance on the show comes amid City's successful season. City were crowned Premier League champions last week before their 1-0 win at home against Chelsea on Sunday while they are also challenging to win the FA Cup and Champions League, meeting Manchester United and Inter in the respective finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Guardiola will get back to real football this weekend when his side meet Brentford in their last Premier League match of the season on Sunday.