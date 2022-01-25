Watch: Malawi star Mhango scores 40-yard rocket in Afcon clash with Morocco

Malawi striker Gabadinho Mhango scored one of the best goals you'll ever see in the opening moments of Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations clash with Morocco.

Mhango's 40-yard stunner gave his side the lead within just eight minutes against the highly-favoured Morocco.

The goal was Mahango's third of the tournament, having scored twice against Zimbabwe in the group stage.

What happened?

THE BEST GOAL YOU WILL SEE AT #AFCON!!! 🤯



Mhango's goal came early, with the striker receiving the ball from John Banda from inside Malawi's own half.

The striker took that pass and cut towards goal before rifling a shot from long range.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was left helpless as he attempted to get a hand to Mhango's perfectly-hit shot, with the Morocco shot-stopper only able to watch as it soared into the back of the net.

