Best apps to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 on your mobile phone

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FIFA World Cup 2026 International Coverage

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is exactly one week away from taking over North America, expanding to a massive 48-team field with 104 matches live from June 11 through July 19, 2026. Because the tournament is being co-hosted across the US, Canada, and Mexico, dozens of marquee matches will kick off during standard daytime work hours.

If you plan to sneak in match viewing between meetings, watch during your lunch break, or stream on your evening commute, having a flawless mobile setup on your iOS or Android device is absolutely critical.

GOAL breaks down the best mobile applications to watch the action live, capture instant highlights, and manage your tournament brackets on the go.





Best Mobile Apps for Live Streaming

1. Fubo : The Ultimate All-in-One Service

Platforms: iOS, Android

Best For: Complete English and Spanish coverage with zero compromises.

Why it's a winner: Fubo houses all four essential US tournament broadcasters ( FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Universo ) under a single digital roof. Its mobile application is exceptionally polished and optimized for high-frame-rate sports delivery. More importantly, Fubo includes an Unlimited Cloud DVR with your plan. If a crucial match kicks off while you are away from your screen, you can tap "Record" directly from your phone and stream the full playback spoiler-free on your ride home.

2. Sling TV : The Best Budget Cord-Cutter

Platforms: iOS, Android

Best For: Wallet-friendly pricing and unique, short-term flexibility.

Why it's a winner: Sling TV remains the undisputed king of customizable, budget live TV streaming. To track the World Cup, users can lock down Sling Blue ($45.99–$46/mo base) to instantly secure FS1 and local network FOX affiliates in designated major markets. Even better, if you don't want to pay for an entire month, Sling has rolled out highly flexible 1-Day ($4.99) , 3-Day ($9.99) , and 7-Day ($14.99) Short-Term Passes . These are perfect for tuning into specific blockbuster group stages or knockout rounds on the fly without any long-term commitments.

3. FOX One & FOX Sports App: The Direct English Hub

Platforms: iOS, Android

Best For: Direct-to-consumer English feeds and modern stats overlays.

Why it's a winner: As America's official English-language broadcast home, FOX will air all 104 matches live. Their brand-new standalone application, FOX One , serves as a direct-to-consumer portal that lets you stream every minute of play without a legacy cable subscription login. The mobile interface is beautifully optimized for smartphones, serving up interactive data widgets, vertical video content, and a 3-day free trial to get you through the massive opening weekend.

4. DirecTV Stream : The Premium Cable-Free Powerhouse

Platforms: iOS, Android

Best For: High-end stream reliability and unlimited data-backed cloud storage.

Why it's a winner: If you want the massive coverage and stability of standard TV on your phone without the clunky equipment or contracts, the DirecTV app is a premium powerhouse. The entry-level Entertainment tier ($89.99/mo) completely covers local network FOX affiliates and FS1. DirecTV's mobile interface stands out for its blazing-fast channel-flipping speed and an Unlimited Cloud DVR that retains recordings for up to 9 months, ensuring your World Cup library remains fully accessible long after the final trophy presentation.

5. Peacock : The Passionate Spanish Home

Platforms: iOS, Android

Best For: High-energy Spanish commentary and smart viewing features.

Why it's a winner: For fans looking to experience the tournament with the unrivaled passion of Spanish broadcasting, Peacock is the gold standard. Streaming the complete Telemundo Deportes and Universo feeds, a Peacock Premium plan ($10.99/mo) gets you every match live. The app features a brilliant "Catch-Up Fast Forward" tool tailored for mobile users; if you tune into a match late, the app automatically generates a brief 5-minute clip of all previous goals and red cards before seamlessly sliding you into live play.

The Best Free Apps & Companions

6. FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official App

Platforms: iOS, Android

Best For: Real-time data tracking, fantasy pools, and ticket management.

Why it's a winner: Completely overhauled for the 2026 cycle, this is the ultimate tool to run alongside your streaming setup. While it doesn't broadcast live 90-minute games, it tracks official live scores, player heat maps, and localized Fan Festival schedules across all 16 host cities. It also houses the official World Cup Bracket Challenge and serves as the direct gateway to your digital stadium tickets.

7. Tubi & YouTube: Free Condensed Highlights

Platforms: iOS, Android

Best For: Budget cord-cutters catching up on demand.

Why it's a winner: FOX's free ad-supported streaming service, Tubi , features a dedicated World Cup wing packed with 24/7 studio content, archived historical matches, and full-length on-demand match replays. Furthermore, YouTube is a premier partner for the 2026 tournament, meaning official broadcaster channels will upload free 10-minute extended match recaps just minutes after the final whistle blows.

World Cup 2026 Mobile App Comparison

App Monthly Cost Live Match Coverage Unique Mobile Benefit Fubo (Pro/Ultra) $73.99 – $83.99 All 104 Matches (English & Spanish) Unlimited Cloud DVR & 10-screen streaming Sling TV (Blue) From $45.99 FOX & FS1 (Select markets for local FOX) Offering 1, 3, and 7-day short-term passes FOX One $5.99 – $7.99 (Est.) All 104 Matches (English-only) 3-day free trial, live data overlays DirecTV Stream From $89.99 FOX & FS1 (Telemundo/Universo via add-on) Unlimited out-of-home streaming, 9-mo DVR Peacock (Premium) $10.99 All 104 Matches (Spanish-only) Interactive 5-minute automated recaps FIFA World Cup 2026 Free Scores & Stats Only Official ticket portal & Fan Planner Tubi Free Free Replays / Select 4K Openers 24/7 on-demand tournament hub