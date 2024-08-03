This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Terence Crawford v Israil Madrimov August 2024
How to watch Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov: Date, time, fightcard & more info

How to catch the battle as the former looks to become a four-weight world champion

Terence Crawford will fight Israil Madrimov in a hotly anticipated super welterweight bout this August at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

The former, one of only three men in history to be the undisputed world champion at two weights, has held titles at lightweight, light welterweight and welterweight across the course of an undefeated career to date.

But he will put his record on the line in pursuit of what could be sporting immortality in his latest contest, as he meets Madrimov, the reigning WBA super welterweight belt holder at the home of Los Angeles FC.

The division, also known as light middleweight or junior middleweight, saw The Dream from Uzbekistan claim his crown against Magomed Kurbanov in March - and with both men still without a professional career loss against them, there’s plenty at stake for them both.

Elsewhere on the bill, former heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz will face Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, while Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Jose Valenzuela will fight at junior welterweight.

It’s shaping up to be an entertaining night of boxing action, but just how can you ensure you don’t miss a moment of it? Below, GOAL brings you all the details on Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov.

When is Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov?

Terence Crawford v Israil Madrimov - Fight Annoucement

Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov will face off on Saturday, August 3, with the fight due to take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States, representing a fight in his home nation for the former.

The undercard is set to begin at 16:30 ET, while the ringwalks for the main fight are anticipated around 23:30 ET.

  • Date: Saturday, August 3
  • Start time: 4:30 pm ET / 9:30 pm UK
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 11:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. UK (Sunday)

How to watch Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov

Across the globe, coverage of Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov will be shown and streamed through DAZN. The fight will be broadcast on DAZN on pay-per-view, and pricing information can be found below, along with a breakdown of start times worldwide:

RegionMain event ringwalks (approx)WatchPPV price
USA23:30 pm ETDAZN79.99 USD
Canada23:30 pm ETDAZN79.99 CAD
UK4:30 am BST (Sunday)DAZN24.99 GBP
Ireland4:30 am BST (Sunday)DAZN24.99 EUR
France5:30 am CEST (Sunday)DAZN19.99 EUR
South Africa5:30 am SAST (Sunday)DAZN399.99 ZAR
India9:00 am IST (Sunday)DAZN1,850 INR
Australia13:30 pm AEST (Sunday)DAZN34.99 AUD
Japan12:30 pm JST (Sunday)DAZN3,000 JPY
Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov Fight Card

Weight ClassMain Card
Super welterweightTerence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov
HeavyweightAndy Ruiz vs Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller
Junior welterweightIsaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs Jose Valenzuela
Light heavyweightDavid Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic
HeavyweightJared Anderson vs Martin Bakole
LightweightAndy Cruz vs Antonio Moran

Terence Crawford professional boxing stats

  • Age: 36
  • Height: 5ft 7in
  • Reach: 74"
  • Total fights: 40
  • Record: 40-0 (31 KOs)

Israil Madrimov professional boxing stats

  • Age: 29
  • Height: 5ft 8in
  • Reach: 68.5"
  • Total fights: 11
  • Record: 10-0-1 (7 KOs)
