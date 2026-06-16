Where to watch Saudi Arabia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? Next game, start time, TV channels and online live streams

When and where?

Group H Table

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

Gemini

Who is showing the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

In Saudi Arabia, and across the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by beIN SPORTS.

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster Type Coverage Details beIN SPORTS (Satellite/Cable) Pay-TV Broadcasting all 104 matches live across six dedicated beIN SPORTS MAX channels. Coverage is comprehensive and multilingual, with dedicated channels for Arabic (MAX 1-4), English (MAX 5), and French (MAX 6) commentary. TOD & beIN CONNECT Streaming Both digital platforms will stream every match live. TOD is beIN's standalone streaming service, while beIN CONNECT is the companion app for existing TV subscribers.

How do I watch beIN Sports from abroad using ExpressVPN?

To watch Saudi Arabia's World Cup coverage on beIN Sports or the TOD streaming service from abroad using ExpressVPN, you will need to route your connection through a server in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Here is how to set it up:

1.Open ExpressVPN:

Ensure your app is up to date.Launch the ExpressVPN app on your device and log in to your account.

2.Connect to a MENA server:

Crucial step.

Search for a server located in the MENA region. Egypt is typically the most reliable ExpressVPN server location for accessing MENA-specific streaming services like TOD and beIN CONNECT. Wait until the app confirms you are connected.

3.Clear your browser cache (Optional but recommended):

If you are watching on a computer, open an "Incognito" or "Private Browsing" window, or clear your cache and cookies. This prevents the streaming platform from detecting your real location from previous browsing sessions.

4.Navigate to the streaming platform:

Go to TOD.tv or the beIN CONNECT website (or open their respective apps if you are on a mobile device or smart TV).

5.Log in and start streaming:

Sign in to your account. Because you are connected to a MENA server, the platform should grant you access to the live channels, including the beIN SPORTS MAX channels showing the World Cup matches.