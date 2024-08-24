This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Floyd Mayweather WBC TitleGetty Images
Watch Mayweather vs Gotti III on DAZN
Andrew Steel

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III: Date, time, fight card, & more info

TV Guide & Streaming

How to catch the light middleweight bout live from Mexico City this weekend

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will go around with John Gotti III for a second time this month in another exhibition bout at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, more than a year after their first descended into chaos with a no-contest result.

Watch Mayweather vs Gotti III live on DAZN
Sign up now

The pair previously met in 2023 as part of the undefeated fighter's continued raft of one-off fights since his professional retirement, but farcical scenes ensured after trash-talking by both camps ended with a ring invasion and backstage brawling.

The two will hope to have a definitive answer in this latest contest, as Mayweather squares off with Gotti, the grandson of legendary monster John Gotti and a professional mixed martial artist in his own right. The latter could credibly score an upset if he exploits his opponent's aging form, but with Mayweather continuing to defy expectations, even in these "friendly" contests, it will certainly take a terrific effort to stop him.

Article continues below

Elsewhere on the bill, Victor Ortiz and Rodrigo Damian Coria are set to go toe-to-toe, while there will also be an encounter between David Picasso and Azat Hovhanisyan.

So, when and where can you watch it all unfold? Who else is on the bill? What are the headline duo’s fight records? Allow GOAL to give you all the details as Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III prepare to clash in the ring once again.

When will Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III 2 take place?

Floyd MayweatherGetty Images

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III 2 will face off on Saturday, August 24, with the fight due to take place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

  • Date: Saturday, August 24
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. UK (Sunday)
  • Main event ringwalks (approx):11:06 p.m. ET / 4:06 a.m. UK (Sunday)

The venue has a storied history with combat events and has been a regular home for UFC bouts held in Mexico, along with local wrestling. NBA games have also been held there, with a view to future expansion into the market.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III 2

RegionDateMain Event RingwalkWatchPPV Price
USASaturday, August 2422:00 ETDAZN64.99 USD
CanadaSaturday, August 2422:00 ETDAZN64.99 CAD
UKSunday, August 2503:00 GMTDAZN19.99 GBP
IrelandSunday, August 2503:00 GMTDAZN19.99 EUR
Saudi ArabiaSunday, August 2505:00 KSADAZN69.99 SAR
FranceSunday, August 2504:00 CESTDAZN19.99 EUR
AustraliaSunday, August 2512:00 AESTDAZN39.99 AUD
South AfricaSunday, August 2504:00 SASTDAZN360.00 ZAR
IndiaSunday, August 2507:30 ISTDAZN1,600.00 INR
Watch Mayweather vs Gotti III live on DAZN
Sign up now

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs John Gotti III 2 Fight Card

Weight ClassMain Card
Light heavyweightFloyd Mayweather Jr vs John Gotti III
Super welterweightVictor Ortiz vs Rodrigo Damian Coria
Super bantamweightDavid Picasso vs Azat Hovhanisyan

Floyd Mayweather Jr exhibition boxing stats

  • Age: 47
  • Height: 5ft 8in
  • Reach: 72"
  • Total fights: 7
  • Record: 3–0 (1–3) (3 KOs)

John Gotti III professional boxing stats

  • Age: 31
  • Height: 5ft 11in
  • Reach: N/A
  • Total fights: 2
  • Record: 2-0 (1 KO)
Watch Mayweather vs Gotti III live on DAZN
Sign up now
Advertisement