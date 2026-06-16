What is Iran’s 2026 FIFA World Cup group?

Iran has been drawn into Group G, where they will face off against Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

When is Iran’s first game in the World Cup?

Iran will kick off their tournament against New Zealand on 16 June at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Where is the Iranian team staying for the World Cup?

Team Melli has selected the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona, as their official Team Base Camp, utilising the elite training facilities to prepare for their group stage matches on the West Coast.

Who are the “players to watch” for Iran in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Mehdi Taremi continues to be the focal point of the Iranian attack, bringing his elite scoring pedigree from Porto and Inter Milan to lead the frontline. He is supported by the prolific Sardar Azmoun, whose clinical finishing remains vital for the team’s offensive output. In the defensive half, Majid Hosseini provides essential stability and veteran leadership, while the midfield relies on the creativity of players like Mohammad Mohebi to drive the team forward as they navigate a difficult Group G.

What time do Iran’s World Cup games start in Tehran (IRST)?

Iran’s opening match against New Zealand kicks off in the early morning hours, while their high-profile encounter with Belgium is scheduled for a late night start. Their final group stage match against Egypt will then be broadcast during the pre-dawn hours of the following morning.

What TV broadcasters have 2026 FIFA World Cup rights in Iran?

The tournament will be broadcast live across the country on IRIB TV3, which remains the primary destination for international football coverage in Iran.

How many times has Iran qualified for the FIFA World Cup?