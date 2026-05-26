Where to watch Croatia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? TV channels and online live streams





To watch games outside of their original country of broadcast, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network, such as ExpressVPN.

How do I use a VPN?

1. Sign up for a reliable one like ExpressVPN, NordVPN or Surfshark and install the app on your device.

2. Connect to a server located in the country where your preferred streaming platform is.

3. Log in and watch. Find the live stream, and hit play.

Things to bear in mind:

1. Skip free VPNs. They lack the speed and unblocking capabilities needed for live sport.

2. If you are using a computer, open an "Incognito" or "Private" browser so the streaming site cannot read your old cookies.

3. Bypassing geo-blocks violates some streaming platforms' Terms of Service.

In Croatia, the official and exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament are held by the national public broadcaster, HRT(Hrvatska radiotelevizija). The match will air live and free-to-air across the country on HRT 1 or HRT 2, with full digital streaming access available to viewers on its dedicated HRTi platform. Meanwhile, in England, the match will be broadcast live and free-to-air on ITV (and STV in Scotland). Fans can watch the linear broadcast on ITV1, while complete digital live streaming and on-demand coverage will be provided nationwide via the ITVX app and website.

What is Croatia's next FIFA World Cup 2026 game?

The opening group stage match for Croatia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup featuring England vs Croatia will take place at the iconic Dallas Stadium. Because this is the Vatreni's highly anticipated tournament opener against a familiar European heavyweight, it will be widely available on both free-to-air and premium platforms.

Detail Information Opponent England Date Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Kick-Off Time 3:00 PM (Local) / 9:00 PM (BST) Stadium Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) City Arlington, Texas, USA

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

What broadcaster is showing the FIFA World Cup football in Croatia?

Fans looking to catch every moment of Croatia's World Cup campaign, tune in via HRT.

Best VPNs and free streams to watch Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

To watch the Croatia National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV) Connect to a Strategic Server Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Croatia game live!

The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.