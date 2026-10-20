Ballon d'Or 2026: How to watch and live stream for FREE: Online streams, TV channels, date, start time

The 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or, arguably the most prestigious individual award that can be won by a soccer player, will be presented at the London Palladium on Monday October 26, this being the first time the annual award ceremony has taken place outside of Paris in a tribute to its inaugural winner Sir Stanley Matthews.

France Football's famous golden ball accolade, which was launched in 1956 and was first presented to a female player in 2018, has recognised many of the greatest players in the world. Ousmane Dembélé is hoping to retain the men's crown, an award won eight times by Lionel Messi and five times by Cristiano Ronaldo between 2008 and 2023. There will be a different winner of this year's Ballon d'Or Féminin, following in the footsteps of Aitana Bonmatí, who has won the prize in each of the past three years.

But how can you watch the ceremony live and for free? GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the 2026 Ballon d'Or award ceremony.

When is the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony? Date, start time & live stream

Date Monday, October 26, 2026 Time 8pm GMT / 9pm CET / 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT Venue London Palladium, London, England Live stream DAZN (most territories, see below for exceptions)

In most countries around the world, streaming service DAZN will be broadcasting exclusive live coverage of the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony for free. In order to watch the ceremony, you just need to sign up for a free DAZN membership – you only need to provide your email address – or log into your existing account regardless of whether or not you have an ongoing subscription.

However, in a selected number of countries and territories, the Ballon d'Or ceremony is being screened by other, local platforms. GOAL takes you through where you can watch the ceremony in these countries – if your country is not listed in the table below, you should be able to watch the ceremony via DAZN.

This year's ceremony will be presented by Kate Scott and Thierry Henry. Former Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona and France striker Henry, who was the Ballon d'Or runner-up in 2003, co-presents live coverage of the UEFA Champions League alongside Scott on CBS Sports in the United States.

READ MORE: Ballon d'Or announces iconic venue and star-studded hosting duo for historic 70th-anniversary ceremony

Who are the 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees?

GOAL takes you through the full list of nominees for each of the awards that will be presented at the Ballon d'Or ceremony below:

2026 Men's Ballon d'Or nominees

Player Club(s) National team Jude Bellingham Real Madrid England Pau Cubarsí Barcelona Spain Marc Cucurella Chelsea / Real Madrid Spain Ousmane Dembélé Paris Saint-Germain France Luis Díaz Bayern Munich Colombia Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Portugal Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal Brazil Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain Morocco Harry Kane Bayern Munich England Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Paris Saint-Germain Georgia Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain Sadio Mané Al-Nassr Senegal Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain Brazil Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan Argentina Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid France Nuno Mendes Paris Saint-Germain Portugal Lionel Messi Inter Miami Argentina João Neves Paris Saint-Germain Portugal Michael Olise Bayern Munich France Willian Pacho Paris Saint-Germain Ecuador Julián Quiñones Al-Qadsiah Mexico Declan Rice Arsenal England Rodri Manchester City / Barcelona Spain Fabián Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain Spain William Saliba Arsenal France Ferran Torres Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain Spain Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich France Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid Brazil Vitinha Paris Saint-Germain Portugal

2026 Ballon d'Or Féminin nominees

Player Club(s) National team Selma Bacha OL Lyonnes France Barbra Banda Orlando Pride Zambia Esmee Brugts Barcelona Netherlands Klara Bühl Bayern Munich Germany Mariona Caldentey Arsenal Spain Scarlett Camberos Club América Mexico Kerstin Casparij Manchester City Netherlands Temwa Chawinga Kansas City Current Malawi Cata Coll Barcelona Spain Melchie Dumornay OL Lyonnes Haiti Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Norway Alex Greenwood Manchester City England Patri Guijarro Barcelona Spain Pernille Harder Bayern Munich Denmark Yui Hasegawa Manchester City Japan Rose Lavelle Gotham FC United States Mapi León Barcelona / London City Lionesses Spain Lorena Kansas City Current Brazil Melvine Malard Manchester United / Chelsea France Manaka Matsukubo North Carolina Courage / Chelsea Japan Vivianne Miedema Manchester City Netherlands Ewa Pajor Barcelona Poland Clàudia Pina Barcelona Spain Alexia Putellas Barcelona / London City Lionesses Spain Wendie Renard OL Lyonnes France Alessia Russo Arsenal England Khadija Shaw Manchester City Jamaica Momoko Tanikawa Bayern Munich Japan Caroline Weir Real Madrid / OL Lyonnes Scotland Tessa Wullaert Inter Milan / Como Belgium

2026 Kopa Trophy nominees

Player Club(s) National team Kerim Alajbegović RB Salzburg / Juventus Bosnia and Herzegovina Ayyoub Bouaddi Lille / Manchester City Morocco Pau Cubarsí Barcelona Spain Yan Diomandé RB Leipzig / Real Madrid Ivory Coast Lennart Karl Bayern Munich Germany Éli Junior Kroupi Bournemouth France Lamine Yamal Barcelona Spain Johan Manzambi Freiburg / Aston Villa Switzerland Ibrahim Maza Bayer Leverkusen Algeria Warren Zaïre-Emery Paris Saint-Germain France

2026 Women's Kopa Trophy nominees

Player Club(s) National team Veerle Buurman Chelsea Netherlands Vicky López Barcelona Spain Felicia Schröder BK Häcken / Real Madrid Sweden Clara Serrajordi Barcelona Spain Lily Yohannes OL Lyonnes United States

2026 Yashin Trophy nominees

Player Club(s) National team Yassine Bounou Al-Hilal Morocco Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium Joan García Barcelona Spain Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund Switzerland Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa / Chelsea Argentina Édouard Mendy Al-Ahli Senegal David Raya Arsenal Spain Matvey Safonov Paris Saint-Germain Russia Unai Simón Athletic Bilbao Spain Vozinha Chaves / Colo-Colo Cape Verde

2026 Women's Yashin Trophy nominees

Player Club National team Ann-Katrin Berger Gotham FC Germany Cata Coll Barcelona Spain Hannah Hampton Chelsea England Lorena Kansas City Current Brazil Ayaka Yamashita Manchester City Japan

2026 Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy nominees

Coach Team Nationality Mikel Arteta Arsenal Spanish Luis de la Fuente Spain Spanish Unai Emery Aston Villa Spanish Vincent Kompany Bayern Munich Belgian Luis Enrique Paris Saint-Germain Spanish

2026 Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy nominees

Coach Team(s) Nationality Jonatan Giráldez OL Lyonnes Spanish Andrée Jeglertz Manchester City Swedish Nils Nielsen Japan Danish Pere Romeu Barcelona Spanish Elena Sadiku Celtic / BK Häcken Swedish

2026 Men's Club of the Year nominees

Club League Country Arsenal Premier League England Bayern Munich Bundesliga Germany Bodø/Glimt Eliteserien Norway Flamengo Brasileirão Brazil Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France

2026 Women's Club of the Year nominees

Club League Country Barcelona Liga F Spain Bayern Munich Frauen-Bundesliga Germany Club América Liga MX Femenil Mexico Manchester City Women's Super League England OL Lyonnes Première Ligue France

Who are the bookmakers tipping to win the Ballon d'Or?

Among UK bookmaking firms, Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane is leading the betting to win the 2026 men's Ballon d'Or. As of Tuesday October 20, he is shortest priced at 1/2 among various bookmakers according to betting odds comparison website Oddschecker.

Next is Barcelona and Spain FIFA World Cup winner Lamine Yamal, last year's Ballon d'Or runner-up and the back-to-back Kopa Trophy award winner, who is as short as evens in some places.

Beyond the two bookmakers' favourites, Real Madrid and France's Kylian Mbappé is generally priced at 12/1, while Paris Saint-Germain and Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can be found at 16/1.

Three previous Ballon d'Or winners in the men's shortlist are among those priced at shorter odds. Eight-time winner Lionel Messi is available at 16/1, last year's Golden Ball recipient Ousmane Dembélé can be found at 22/1, while 2024 winner Rodri's shortest price is 25/1.

Odds for the Ballon d'Or Féminin aren't as widely available as they are for the men's award, but according to US prediction market website Polymarket, the 2021 and 2022 winner Alexia Putellas – the Spain international who joined Women's Super League newcomers London City Lionesses this summer – is rated as an overwhelming 94% favourite to win the award as of Tuesday October 20.

The only other player ranked with a more than 1% chance of winning the Ballon d'Or Féminin is Barcelona and Poland's Ewa Pajor. Aitana Bonmatí, the winner of the Ballon d'Or Féminin in each of the last three years, is not on this year's shortlist.

Are Real Madrid boycotting this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony?

It is as yet unclear whether or not a delegation from Real Madrid will be in attendance at the London Palladium for the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.

Los Blancos have made headlines by essentially boycotting the ceremony in each of the last two years, opting not to send a party to the 2024 ceremony after learning that the club's Brazil international forward Vinícius Júnior would miss out on the top prize to Spain captain Rodri, then of Manchester City and now of Barcelona.

Real Madrid also decided not to send representatives to Paris for last year's Ballon d'Or gala, in a move some media sources perceived as a protest against the voting system used by organisers France Football.

However, it appears as if the Madrid club may have changed its stance towards the award. Last month, the club posted a message to X (formerly Twitter) recognising that four of its men's players – Jude Bellingham, Marc Cucurella, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior – had been nominated for the men's Ballon d'Or prize.

READ MORE: A year after the boycott: Real Madrid changes its stance towards the Ballon d'Or