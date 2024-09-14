How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga: Date, time, fight card, & more info

Canelo Alvarez will defend his unified super middleweight crown when he faces challenger Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas this September. Alvarez is keen to mount another successful defense of his titles in what will be an exciting match-up.
The Mexican will fight for the first time since May, when he recorded a unanimous decision victory over Jaime Munguia to keep hold of his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight crowns.
But he faces a serious challenge in the shape of Berlanga, who arrives with not just an unbeaten record but also age, height, and reach on his side against the incumbent veteran.
A former US Youth National Champion, the Brooklyn fighter has not lost a bout since he turned professional in 2016, and his sixth-round victory over Padraig McCrory in February has helped set him up with a monster opportunity to make history in Nevada.Getty Images
Elsewhere on the bill, Erislandy Lara and Danny Garcia will meet in a middleweight clash, while Caleb Plant and Trevor McCumby will square off in a super middleweight contest, too.
But just when and where can you watch it all unfold? Who else is set to be on the bill? What are the headline duo’s fight records? Let GOAL give you all the details as Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga prepare to go toe-to-toe in the ring this September.
When will Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga take place?
|Date
|September 14
|Venue
|T-Mobile Arena
|How to watch
|DAZN
Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga will fight on Saturday, September 14, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
Opened in 2016 with a concert by hometown favorites The Killers, the venue has since established itself as a major destination for sport and music. It is a regular venue on the UFC circuit, with plenty of major MMA cards taking place under its roof.
How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga
|Region
|Date
|Main Event Ringwalk
|Watch
|PPV Price
|USA
|Saturday, September 14
|23:00 ET
|DAZN
|64.99 USD
|Canada
|Saturday, September 14
|23:00 ET
|DAZN
|64.99 CAD
|UK
|Sunday, September 15
|04:00 BST
|DAZN
|19.99 GBP
|Ireland
|Sunday, September 15
|04:00 BST
|DAZN
|19.99 EUR
|Saudi Arabia
|Sunday, September 15
|06:00 KSA
|DAZN
|69.99 SAR
|France
|Sunday, September 15
|05:00 CEST
|DAZN
|19.99 EUR
|Australia
|Sunday, September 15
|13:00 AEST
|DAZN
|39.99 AUD
|South Africa
|Sunday, September 15
|05:00 SAST
|DAZN
|360.00 ZAR
|India
|Sunday, September 15
|08:30 IST
|DAZN
|1,600.00 INR
Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga Fight Card
|Weight Class
|Main Card
|Super middleweight
|Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga
|Middleweight
|Erislandy Lara vs Danny Garcia
|Super middleweight
|Caleb Plant vs Trevor McCumby
|Super lightweight
|Rolando Romero vs Manuel Jaimes
|Featherweight
|Stephen Fulton vs Carlos Castro
Canelo Alvarez - Professional Boxing Stats
- Age: 34
- Height: 5ft 7in
- Reach: 70.5"
- Total fights: 65
- Record: 61-2-2 (39 KOs)
Edgar Berlanga - Professional boxing stats
- Age: 27
- Height: 6ft 1in
- Reach: 73"
- Total fights: 22
- Record: 22-0 (17 KOs)