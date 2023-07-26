WATCH: Lionel Messi directs hilarious 'hold my beer' celebration toward grinning Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham after scoring against Atlanta United

Lionel Messi directed an iconic 'hold my beer' celebration toward Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham after scoring against Atlanta United.

Messi stole the show against Atlanta United

Scored a brace in a 4-0 victory

Sent Inter Miami to the next round of the Leagues Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine forward stole the show with his first start for Inter Miami as he scored a brace and provided an assist in a 4-0 win over Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup at the DRV PNK Stadium. The 36-year-old broke the deadlock in the eighth minute after he latched on to a through ball from former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets. His first attempt cannoned off the woodwork but the rebound fell kindly for him to simply tap the ball into the net.

The goal sent the crowd into a frenzy and as Messi was walking towards the halfway line after being mobbed by his Inter Miami colleagues, he spotted Beckham applauding his effort. The 2022 World Cup winner suddenly pulled out a 'hold my beer' celebration in the former England international's direction, which left Beckham with a huge smile.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi scored his second goal in the 22nd minute after he was set up by Robert Taylor. The Argentine did not take long to return the favour, as right on the stroke of half-time he produced a superb assist to help Taylor find the net. The Finnish striker added to his tally in the second half which ensured that Inter Miami sailed through to the next round of the Leagues Cup with ease.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has taken the United States by storm as he now boasts of scoring three times in just 58 minutes of action. He will return to action against Charlotte on August 20 in his first MLS outing.