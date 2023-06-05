WATCH: Lionel Messi’s father meets with Barcelona president Joan Laporta over potential return after seeing La Liga approve viability plan

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge, was spotted meeting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta on the same day La Liga accepted the club's viability plan.

Argentine about to become a free agent

Return to Camp Nou speculated on

Liga champions doing all that they can

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is preparing to hit free agency after reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. A return to Camp Nou has been speculated on for some time, with Barca making no secret of the fact that they will be doing everything in their power to put a stunning reunion in place. Talks may be progressing in the right direction for those in Catalunya, with Messi’s camp seemingly entering into discussions with the Blaugrana board.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Financial struggles have been making it difficult for Barca to put a formal proposal to Messi, but they have worked hard on freeing up funds that will make a deal possible. Their latest viability plan, which covers proposals for the summer transfer window, is said to have been approved by La Liga.

WHAT NEXT? Messi’s previous spell with Barcelona saw him register 672 goals through 778 appearances, while helping the club to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns. He left as a free agent in 2021 as the Blaugrana were unable to finance a new contract.