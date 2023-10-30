World Cup winner Lionel Messi arrived at the ceremony in Paris with his family and bodyguard Yassine Chueko.

Messi arrives at ceremony with his family

Expected to win Ballon d'Or

Will be the eighth victory of his career

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi arrived dressed all in black along with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and three sons for the ceremony. The Inter Miami superstar is expected to beat off competition from Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to scoop the main prize after leading Argentina to World Cup glory last year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentina international has already scooped the Golden Ball seven times in his career but is expected to finish top of the pile yet again. France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia has said the vote is "very, very tight" this year with Haaland also in the frame after a treble-winning campaign with Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is due to head to China after the Ballon d'Or for a post-season tour with Inter Miami. However, the tour has been thrown into doubt with one friendly having already been cancelled.