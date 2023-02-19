WATCH: Pace, power & a nutmeg! Kylian Mbappe wriggles through two defenders to score stunning opening goal for PSG vs Lille

Kylian Mbappe handed his side the lead against Lille with a stunning solo effort in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

World Cup winner opened the scoring

Neymar also on target for French champions

Eventful contest at Parc des Princes

WHAT HAPPENED? The French star netted the opening goal for Paris-Saint Germain from Neymar's assist in the 11th minute after going past two defenders, while nutmegging one of them.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alongside providing the assist to Mbappe - which was his 17th to the Frenchman - Neymar doubled PSG's lead in the 17th minute, before Bafode Diakite pulled one back for the visitors in the 24th.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Three points will help Christophe Galtier's side extend their lead at the top to eight points. They next face second-placed Marseille on February 26.