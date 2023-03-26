WATCH: Chicago Fire's Kei Kamara smashes TWO MLS records with 140th goal to seal win over Inter Miami

Breaking a record is a great feat but breaking two at once is a Kei Kamara special.

Scored an injury-time winner against Miami

Has now scored for a record 10 MLS clubs

And netted in a record 16 MLS seasons

WHAT HAPPENED? Kei Kamara has been an MLS superstar ever since most of us can remember, the Sierra Leone international joined Columbus Crew in 2006 and has since travelled all around the States. Kamara's latest goal against Inter Miami means he has now scored for a record 10 different clubs in MLS. He has also managed to score in his 16th MLS season, a new record.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kamara's injury-time goal sealed a 3-2 win for Chicago over Inter Miami as they managed to get their first win of the new season. Fire has now lifted itself off the bottom of the table.

WHAT NEXT? Chicago Fire will be more than hopeful that their win will invigorate a response for their next game against Wayne Rooney's DC United.