WATCH: Kane bends home beauty to equal Jimmy Greaves' all-time Tottenham goal record

- Kane fires Spurs in front
- Equals Greaves' goal record
- His 266th goal for club
WHAT HAPPENED? Kane wrote his name into the Tottenham history books in supreme style, firing his side ahead of Fulham in the Premier League with a curled effort from the edge of the box which drew him level with Greaves' 266 Spurs goals.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The monumental goal comes off the back of reports that the 29-year-old is ready to open talks with Spurs over a new contract, with discussions planned over a renewal. Kane is believed to be committed to trying to win trophies with Tottenham, and could potentially do so as the club's record scorer by a considerable margin should he agree to new terms.
WHAT NEXT FOR KANE AND TOTTENHAM? His strike came at the perfect time, with Spurs struggling to find a way to draw ahead at Craven Cottage on Monday evening. Victory is crucial in keeping alive their hunt to finish in the Premier League's top four.