WATCH: Jose Mourinho trolls Dutch journalist with Conference League keyring in hilarious gesture following Roma's Europa League triumph

Jose Mourinho was up to his old antics after Roma’s win over Feyenoord in the Europa League, with a Dutch journalist trolled with a keyring gift.

Portuguese won continental prize in 2022

Beat Feyenoord in the final

Has overcome same opposition this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The fiery Portuguese coach clashed with said reporter ahead of the first leg of a continental quarter-final clash between his Serie A side and Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord. Mourinho said at the time: “If I lose a game, I don’t cry or don’t sleep for 10 months.” He made a point of heading towards the reporter following a dramatic 4-1 win after extra-time on Thursday sealing a 4-2 aggregate victory for his side – which came on the back of beating the same opposition in the inaugural Europa Conference League final last season – and had a surprise present up his sleeve.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho, who saw Roma beat Feyenoord in a showpiece event a little over 12 months ago courtesy of a solitary strike from Nicolo Zaniolo, said: “I have a gift for you, but don’t cry for another 10 months because of it. You are winning the league, you are playing well, so don’t cry.”

WHAT NEXT? Roma looked to be heading out of Europe in 2022-23 when Feyenoord netted in the 80th minute at Stadio Olimpico, but World Cup-winning Argentina international Paulo Dybala struck in the 89th minute and the Giallorossi went on to score another two goals in extra-time as they booked a semi-final showdown with Bayer Leverkusen.