WATCH: 'Do NOT do that!' - Inter striker Romelu Lukaku in heated on-pitch row with Nicolo Barella - his own team-mate!

Romelu Lukau and Nicolo Barella were involved in a tense exchange on the pitch, with head coach Simone Inzaghi insisting it "shouldn't happen".

WHAT HAPPENED? Two club colleagues were caught up in a mid-game dispute as Inter played out a 0-0 draw with Sampdoria in Serie A on Monday. Lukaku did not take kindly to petulant waving of arms from Italy international midfielder Barella, with the Belgian striker caught on camera wagging a finger at his team-mate while saying: “Don’t do that, enough with these arms! Do not do that! It’s not good, it’s insulting, now stop!”

WHAT THEY SAID: It is not the first time that combative character Barella has angered those around him, with Inter coach Inzaghi saying of the latest incident involving the 26-year-old: “These things happen on the pitch, they shouldn’t happen and I don’t like to see them, but they were sat together during the break and are great friends. Obviously, these are incidents I don’t want to see.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stefan de Vrij is another to have played down the argument, saying of the relationship between Barella and Lukaku after their angry exchange: “I hadn’t noticed it, I found out during the break. They immediately cleared the air, now we must look forward.”

WHAT NEXT? Stalemate with Sampdoria has left Inter 15 points adrift of leaders Napoli in the Serie A table, with there one more domestic outing against Udinese for them to take in before attention turns to a Champions League last-16 encounter with Porto.