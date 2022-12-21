WATCH: Inter chairman Zhang mocks own financial situation with Christmas party donation request

Inter chairman Steven Zhang mocked his club's financial situation by asking people to leave money behind on the way out of a Christmas party.

Inter in uncertain financial situation

President Zhang jokes about matter

Made finances gag at Christmas party

WHAT HAPPENED? With the January transfer window approaching and Inter looking to close the gap at the top of Serie A, many fans will expect reinforcements, but will also be aware of the club's concerning financial situation. However, Zhang, who is chairman of the club's owners Suning International, didn't seem all too bothered at the Christmas party, leaning into their reported debt to crack a joke.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After winning the Scudetto in 2020-21, Inter had to sell off several first team stars including Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, resulting in the departure of then-head coach Antonio Conte. Investment into new players has been low under the ownership of Suning.

WHAT NEXT? Zhang joked about using the donation money to sign players in the upcoming January transfer window, but the reality is that it seems unlikely Inter will break the bank this winter.